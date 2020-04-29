West Jordan home heavily damaged in Wednesday morning blaze, family saved by smoke alarms

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters say a West Jordan family escaped serious injury – or even worse – early Wednesday morning, after being alerted by smoke alarms that their house was on fire.

Battalion Chief Bryan Crume of the West Jordan Fire Department told Gephardt Daily emergency dispatchers received reports of smoke coming from a home near 9200 S 2490 W at 1:02 a.m.

When first crews arrived “they found heavy fire venting through the garage roof and burning into the house,” Crume said.

Realizing the family had made it out safely firefighters went into offensive mode and “directed big waterlines toward the fire very, very fast to keep it more contained to the garage.”

Crume said 25 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze and included crews from neighboring South Jordan.

At least two vehicles inside the garage was destroyed. The house also suffered extensive damage.

There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators were expected to be on scene throughout the morning. They say the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.