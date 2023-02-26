West Jordan man arrested after shooting inside his house, toward neighbor’s residence

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old West Jordan man has been booked into jail after he allegedly became drunk and started firing a rifle.

Police were called to the scene Saturday night, and learned that Jason D. Deros had reportedly become intoxicated and began shooting inside his basement and toward a neighbor’s residence. The suspect had been at the neighbor’s house earlier with permission, but after drinking, had to be removed, according to witnesses on the scene.

Deros went to his own house, and began loading one or more firearms, the West Jordan Police statement says.

“The suspect then proceeded to go into the basement of his house and fire four shotgun rounds into the wall in his basement while also firing the rounds in the … direction where a neighbor’s home was located,” the statement says. “The suspect intentionally fired the shotgun shells in the basement with the intent to damage the habitable structure.”

The man’s relative, still outside, called 911.

Deros exited the house, holding a rifle, and pointed it at a male family member, then approached the man’s car, and asked who the relative was calling.

The family member stopped talking to 911, and tossed his phone into his car, then drove away.

Police cuffed Deros, and entered the basement, where they noted and photographed damage and collected spent shells and a rifle.

Deros was arrested at 11:25 p.m., and charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, shooting in direction of building, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Deros was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, and ordered held without bail.