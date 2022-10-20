West Jordan man arrested for alleged crimes during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan man was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” a Department of Justice statement says.

Justin Dee Adams, 48, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, as well as related misdemeanor offenses.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Adams was among rioters illegally on the Capitol grounds.

“He confronted officers in the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol. He raised his hands above his head and walked towards officers until he made physical contact with an officer and was pushed back several feet,” the DOJ statement says.

“Adams then charged at the police line, physically attacking one or more officers. After he was pushed back again, he continued to yell and gesture aggressively at officers, while other rioters attempted to hold him back. Then, several minutes later, Adams grabbed a metal bicycle rack that officers were using to prevent the mob from making further advances.

“He threw a plastic bottle at one officer who attempted to stop him from removing the bike rack. Adams and another rioter pulled the bike rack from the officers and dragged it into the crowd.”

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Adams as #374 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the statement says, adding the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.