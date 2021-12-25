West Jordan man booked into jail after shooting son, police say

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly shooting his son at a Christmas Eve party.

Gerardo D. Rascon, 44, faces initial domestic violence related charges of:

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of firearm, shoot in direction of person, a third-degree felony

Unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

West Jordan Police officers were called to the scene by the 24-year-old male victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and by witnesses at the scene.

“Family was together having a Christmas party when the A.P. (arrested person) got very intoxicated and became verbal with family members.,” the probable cause statement says.

“The AP’s son then came back into the house to confront his father” about calling a family member a name, the statement says.

Rascon “then took a swing” at a different member of the family, striking them in the neck area. He then “took a swing at his son hitting him in the face knocking his glasses to the floor,” the statement says.

The son fought back and “pinned the A.P. to the ground to prevent further violence,” the affidavit says. “The son let the A.P. up when he thought he was calm. The A.P. then went into the bedroom and came out with a gun and fired at the son, hitting him in the shoulder with the bullet. Another family member was standing behind the son when the shot was fired, the officer’s affidavit claims.

The son then went towards Rascon and tried to take the gun from him, the statement says. Several rounds were fired, hitting a window inside the home, while the son was attempting to wrestle the gun from his father.

“The A.P. was very intoxicated making him a restricted person from possessing a firearm,” the probable cause statement says. “He consented to a portable breath test, which showed his breath alcohol tested .142 BAC.”

The blood alcohol level at which Utah drivers are declared intoxicated is 0.05.

“The A.P. was arrested on scene and taken to the police station. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover from the gunshot wound to his right shoulder. A criminal history check was conducted and no prior D.V. (domestic violence) convictions were found,” the probable cause statement says.

Officers booked the suspect into jail on Christmas morning. He is being held without bail, according to court documents.