West Jordan police: 24-year-old man shot, father in custody

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police are investigating the Christmas Eve shooting of a 24-year-old man, allegedly by his father.

West Jordan Police Deputy Chief Richard Bell said at the scene that officers were dispatched at about 9:43 p.m. to the area of 8900 S. Bornite Road, where they found the younger man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. Five other family members were in the home at the time, but were not injured.

Bell said the victim’s 44-year-old father was safely taken into custody.

Although the investigation is still in the early stages, Bell said there’s a “suspicion there was a verbal altercation, and it’s believed alcohol was involved, and at that point a gun came into play.”

Felony charges, possibly aggravated assault or attempted homicide, will be filed in the case, Bell said, but will depend on what the investigation reveals and the decision of the district attorney.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made known.