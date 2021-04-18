West Jordan man held without bail after arrest on 20 felony exploitation charges

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ryan Krhel Jones, 37, faces the charges, each a second-degree felony, in connection with allegedly “knowingly possessed and distributed thousands of images and videos depicting

child pornography” including physical violation of a child, his probable cause statement says.

“During the investigation, it was found that the suspect was searching for child pornography depicting young prepubescent children,” the statement says.

“During a post-Miranda interview, Ryan admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography. The electronic devices containing the child pornography images and videos were seized and booked into evidence,” the probable cause statement said.

Jones was booked into jail on Wednesday. Due to the amount of evidence, and because has the means to flee the jurisdiction, he is being held without bail, court documents say.