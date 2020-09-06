West Jordan officials announce passing of K-9 Duke

We are saddened to announce the passing of police service dog, Duke. Duke retired just over a year ago. He began his service with WJPD in January 2013 and had 1,135 recorded deployments serving and protecting the community. Duke was highly trained and won numerous awards and trophies, competing against K9 teams from all over the nation. He was instrumental in removing large amounts of illegal drugs from our streets, apprehending dangerous fugitives and protecting the lives of the officers he worked with. Officer Smith is commended for his dedicated training and deployment of Duke on hundreds of calls for service. Thank you Duke, the WJPD is forever indebted to your service and sacrifice. Posted by West Jordan Police Department on Friday, September 4, 2020

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan officials have announced the passing of award-winning K-9 Duke.

“Duke retired just over a year ago,” said a Facebook post from West Jordan Police Department. “He began his service with WJPD in January 2013 and had 1,135 recorded deployments serving and protecting the community. Duke was highly trained and won numerous awards and trophies, competing against K-9 teams from all over the nation.”

Duke was instrumental in removing large amounts of illegal drugs from Utah’s streets, apprehending fugitives and protecting the lives of the officers he worked with, the post said.

“Officer Smith is commended for his dedicated training and deployment of Duke on hundreds of calls for service,” the post added. “Thank you Duke, the WJPD is forever indebted to your service and sacrifice.”

Numerous Facebook users payed tribute to Duke.

“Thank you officer Duke for your dedicated service and thank you for a job well done may you rest in peace,” one user wrote.

“It’s always hard to lose those we love,” another user wrote. “Thank you for your service Duke! You gave it all big time!”

A third person wrote: “Thank you for your service, Duke. Run free over the Rainbow Bridge.”