19-year-old Weber County man arrested after alleged gun threat against charter school

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old Weber County man is facing charges after an alleged gun threat against a charter school.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Davis County said Derek Randall Neilson, who was arrested the day before his 19th birthday, is facing charges of:

Threat against schools, a class A misdemeanor

Disrupting operation of a school, a class B misdemeanor

“On Sept. 1, Layton Police Department received information from the Safe UT app that an individual planned to shoot up the Weber State Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering and Science Davis Campus,” the statement said.

Neilson said in the threat, sent by text message, that he had an AR-15, a Glock, a shotgun, and two Molotovs, the statement said.

“The individual also said he had friends that would help lock the doors, but not help with the ‘cool stuff,'” the statement said. “He also included that ‘everyone there is an a*****’ and wants them to ‘see their friends die,” the statement said.

Layton Police Department investigators say they were able to get an IP address that traced back to a family member of the suspect.

“Derek was a former student of NUAMES, but was expelled,” the statement said. “Derek has prior police involvements with NUAMES.”

Neilson was transported to Davis County Jail with his bail set at $2,650.