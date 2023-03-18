West Jordan police arrest suspect on multiple felonies after stolen drone turns up at pawn shop

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police have charged a suspect with six felonies, including theft and burglary, after he allegedly stole $500 in gift cards, a shotgun and a DJI drone.

On Feb. 23, West Jordan officers investigated a burglary in the 7100 west block of Farnsworth Peak Drive.

“During the initial investigation it was found that the suspect entered the victim’s residence through an unlocked window,” say charging documents for suspect Braden Lee Colledge, 30.

“During the investigation, the victim provided a serial number for the drone. The drone was listed as stolen in the NCIC database. The victim said the drone was valued at approximately $1,500.”

A neighbor’s surveillance video recorded a man “climbing into the

victim’s residence through a window. A short time later the suspect is observed exiting the victim’s residence, through the garage. The suspect walks to and gets inside a Kia Optima.”

The license plate was not visible, the probable cause statement notes.

Nearly a month later, a detective advised investigators the suspect could be Colledge, who was a suspect in multiple theft and burglary cases, the affidavit says, adding that Colledge is known to drive his girlfriend’s Kia Optima.

Drone turns up

On March 13, the Utah Pawn Database listed the victim’s DJI brand drone, with a matching serial number.

“The drone was pawned on 3/8/23, two days after I attempted to speak with Braden at his apartment in Taylorsville. The drone was pawned by Braden Colledge at Sportsman’s Pawn in West Valley. When Braden pawned this item, the pawn shop employee took a photograph of Braden, and Braden used his Utah Identification Card.”

On Thursday, a search warrant was approved for Colledge’s residence.

“After Braden was taken into custody, I advised him of his Miranda Rights and he agreed to speak with me,” the WJPD officer’s statement says.

“Braden later admitted to going into the victim’s residence and taking the items. Braden claimed a friend told him the location and when to do it. Braden also admitted to pawning the drone because he needed money.

“Braden said he did not know the current location of the firearm, and claimed he put the firearm in a storage unit after he broke into the victim’s home.

“During the service of the search warrant, distribution amounts of MDMA and Methamphetamine were found in Braden’s room. Also, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found. Braden told me during his interview, we would find drugs in his apartment and he has been using.”

Colledge was charged on suspicion of:

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Theft of firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a C/substance, a second-degree felony

Theft by receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony

Theft, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog

Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Colledge was released without bail on condition including he return for court proceedings, promise to commit no crimes, and avoid contact with his victim.