West Jordan police ID 3 victims shot, killed outside house party



WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan Police officials have identified the three victims fatally shot Saturday outside a house party.

The three men are Fayzan Ali and Ayash Mohamed, both 18, and Mohamed Mohamed, 20. All were from Millcreek.

The original police statement said the victims were two male juveniles and an 18-year-old man.

One juvenile suspect is in custody, the WJPD announced Sunday, adding that more arrests were expected.

The homicides happened at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday outside a house party in the area of 3300 W. 6920 South, West Jordan Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Robertson told Gephardt Daily.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered three individuals had been shot,” says a statement released by the West Jordan Police Department.

“One victim was pronounced dead on scene, and two others were transported to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.”







The West Jordan police statement identified all as black males, but did not indicate if race was a factor in the incident.

Robertson said, “Some kind of altercation occurred, possibly with people who were attending showed up at some point. Multiple shots fired, obviously lots of shell casings in the area, reports of vehicles leaving the area. It looks like there’s a possibility it could be gang-related.”

The WJPD statement says additional details are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, and more information will be released when appropriate.

“We believe that this act of violence was a planned, targeted act and that there is not currently a risk to the general public,” the statement says.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case number WJ22-36475.