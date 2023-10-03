West Jordan police investigate shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police are on the scene of a shooting that left one man with a bullet wound.

Sgt. Kendall, WJPD, told Gephardt Daily at the scene that officers responded to a shots fired call just before 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of Alabama Avenue.

“We sent officers, and learned an adult victim had been shot at least one time,” Kendall said. “He’s now being treated at a local hospital.”

The man was shot outside a residence. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, Kendall added.

“I just received an update that he’s in stable condition at this time, working with doctors for further evaluation.

“We have one suspect that we believe is involved, who is outstanding, and we have witnesses here on scene that are working with investigators,” Kendall said, adding there may possibly be a second suspect. “We’ve got our detectives working on that right now as well.”

Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

Asked about possible gang involvement or motivation for the shooting, Kendall said, “We haven’t ruled anything out yet.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as more information is available.