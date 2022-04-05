Update: West Jordan woman dies after being run over by husband in Salt Lake City International Airport parking garage, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan man was arrested Monday after police say he ran over and killed his wife in the parking garage at Salt Lake City International Airport after the couple returned from a vacation.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, was driving an SUV on the second level of the airport’s short-term parking at 615 N. Parking Plaza at 2:39 p.m. when he ran over his wife, Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police say Shawn Sturgeon then drove the SUV, with his wife critically injured inside, to the airport parking payment booths, where he asked for help. Paramedics transported Charlotte Sturgeon to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries, “despite life-saving efforts being performed on scene at the airport and at the hospital,” the news release states.

Officers with SLCPD’s Airport Division contacted Shawn Sturgeon before he exited airport property, police said. Because he drove from the garage to the parking payment booths, police established two crime scenes to document and collect evidence, according to the news release.

Police later booked Shawn Sturgeon into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of automobile homicide and criminal negligence due to DUI of alcohol or drugs.

The incident did not disrupt airport operations or air travel, police said.

This is the third homicide in Salt Lake City in 2022, according to police.