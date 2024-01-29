West Valley City family, police seek public’s help finding missing Hunter High student

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City family, along with West Valley City PD, is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Hunter High School student.

Family members say Ayden Jesus Vasquez, 15, was last seen midweek in Glendale and Rose Park, with a reported sighting Wednesday about 4:30 p.m. on California Avenue and 1700 South, and again Thursday at the McDonald’s on North Temple Street.

Ayden is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

He was believed to be wearing a white or gray Pro Club sweater and black, original Superstar Adidas.

Family members told Gephardt Daily, “Ayden is a good kid, and has never done anything like this before.”

Anyone with information on Ayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact 801-842-3163 or call 911.