West Valley City Police: Man arrested after fleeing, assaulting officers

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect after he allegedly rammed police vehicles while attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle.

Hector Fernandez De La Rosa has been booked on suspicion of:

Three counts of assault against a peace officer w/weapon or force, a second-degree felony

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Two counts of failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident — damages only, a class B misdemeanor

“Hector was found exiting a vehicle that was just reported stolen at a Chevron on 2450 West 5600 West,” says a probable cause statement filed by a West Valley City Police officer after the Jan. 29 incident.

“Hector was seen getting back into the stolen vehicle and when confronted by police, he left the gas station. Hector was crossing the intersection, westbound, of 2450 West and 5600 west when I was arriving to the area. I activated my patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and Hector saw me and rammed my vehicle twice in order to get past me and flee Southbound on 5600 West.”

With emergency lights and sirens still activated, the officer “pursued the vehicle for a lengthy time into a residential neighborhood,” the statement says. “When we were in the residential neighborhood, I shut down the pursuit and stopped. Hector was found multiple times throughout the same area and was re-engaged in a pursuit, with lights and sirens. Hector rammed a UPD police vehicle in an attempt to flee.”

The vehicle was later spiked by officers several times, and was disabled, but De La Rosa continued to evade officers, the statement says.

“The vehicle was driving in and out of traffic and was on all four rims, but did not stop for officers.”

Next, De La Rosa bailed out of the car and fled on foot.

“I commanded Hector to stop running, but he continued to run,” the probable cause statement says. “I apprehended and took Hector to the ground, where he threw a punch at me.

“While fighting on the ground, Hector refused to put his hands behind his back. Hector was placed into custody successfully.”

A firearm found in the car was a probation violation for De La Rosa, who also had several felony warrants.

De La Rosa is being held without bail.