West Valley City Police officer delivers Utah’s newest resident by side of road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — In his four years on the West Valley City Police force, officer Jeremy Dean has focused on catching criminals, but on Tuesday, he caught the ultimate innocent.

“OH, BABY! It’s not every day you deliver a baby at work, but today was that day for Officer Dean,” says a social media post shared by the WVCPD. “Officer Dean was driving along 3100 South when the car in front of him stopped suddenly. The driver jumped out and waved the officer down.

“The man’s pregnant wife was in labor and the baby wasn’t going to wait to be born in a hospital. Officer Dean grabbed some gloves and there, right in the middle of 3100 South, caught this brand new baby girl as she made her entrance into the world!”

The police department statement thanked the West Valley City Fire crew, “… which showed up quickly and got the new baby and her mother safely to the hospital.”

Dean said that even though he has kids of his own, this was a first. He usually leaves the catching of babies up to the doctors.

“Great job today to Officer Dean for his quick actions to help this family. We wish them the best of luck with their brand new baby.”