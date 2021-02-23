West Valley City police seek public’s help identifying suspect in multiple fraud cases

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Valley City are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is a suspect in multiple fraud cases.

According to a Facebook post that begins with “Forged checks and fake ID’s,” the woman is suspected of committing fraud affecting people in multiple counties.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photos is asked to call West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000, or private message the police on Facebook by clicking here. Please refer to case #21 I005414. You can remain anonymous, the post says.