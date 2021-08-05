Westminster College to require vaccines for all students, employees by mid-October

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Westminster College in Salt Lake City will require all students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October.

The fall 2021 semester will be in-person with continued health measures in place, said a post on the Westminster College website.

“Westminster is requiring all employees and students to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15,” the post said. “The FDA will fully approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September, giving our community up to six weeks to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. Legally required exemptions (health/medical and religious) will be honored in this process.”

Masks will be required in all shared, indoor spaces on campus for all individuals; vaccinated or not vaccinated, consistent with CDC recommendations. The college will continually monitor and adjust to new guidance, the post said.

Students are being sent an email so they may declare their current vaccination status.

“In order to monitor how vaccinated our campus community is, please fill out a vaccination attestation form, declaring if you are or are not vaccinated,” the post said. “If you attest to being vaccinated, you will have completed the vaccination requirement. If you have not been vaccinated, we will continue to follow up so that you can resubmit the form once vaccinated.”

Staff members, meanwhile, may use paid work hours to get vaccinated if necessary.

The post also shared four options for finding a vaccination appointment: