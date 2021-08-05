Crews battle apartment fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a fire at a Millcreek apartment Thursday afternoon.

Unified Fire Authority Public Information Officer Patrick Costin told Gephardt Daily the fire was confined to one room at the Holladay Hills apartments at 3690 S. Highland Drive, and crews got a quick knock-down.

Two people were displaced as a result of the fire.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

