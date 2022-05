WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, May 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire fire has been reported in Wasatch County.

The newly named Flatline Fire was first reported at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

It is about 1.5 miles west of State Route 40, and north of Midway, according to information from Utah Fire Info.

“Resources are on scene,” the UFI post says. “The fire is burning in grass and oak in steep, inaccessible terrain and estimated at 15 acres. No threats at this time.”