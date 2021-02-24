Wind advisory in place overnight for parts of Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A wind advisory is in place for parts of Washington County tonight.

A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City shows the affected area in brown on the map. The advisory, which will impact the St. George and Springdale area, is in place from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

“This is in effect for areas in and near canyons where winds will increase to 30-40 mph and gust up to 55 mph,” the tweet said.

For tips on high wind safety from the National Weather Service click here.