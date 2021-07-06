Wind knocks out power to parts of Nephi

NEPHI, Utah, July 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wind has knocked out power to parts of Nephi Monday night.

“A power line issue has taken out power for Nephi and Juab County areas,” said a Facebook post from Nephi City. “Citizens should prepare to be without power until morning. Rocky Mountain Power is working on the issue.”

The Rocky Mountain Power website says the outage, which is affecting those in zip codes 84645, 84639, and 84648, was caused by high winds.

The outage was first reported at 4:41 p.m. and power is likely to be restored by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Approximately 255 customers are affected.

For updates on the outage visit the Rocky Mountain Power website here.