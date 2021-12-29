Winter driving conditions likely on the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway Wednesday night

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Winter driving conditions are likely on the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway through Zion National Park Wednesday night.

The alert was issued by park officials due to a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service,” said a Facebook post. “Check our website for updates on current conditions in the park.”

The road is snow-packed and icy and is currently being plowed, the post said.

“And if you want to experience the snow with us from wherever you’re #parkedathome, you can watch our webcam,” the post said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.