Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more confirmed deaths, 3,303 new cases since Tuesday

UTAH, Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported seven more documented coronavirus deaths and 3,303 new cases since Tuesday.

“Today we are reporting a very high number of COVID-19 cases,” said a statement from UDoH. “This large number is likely the result of a combination of the Omicron variant and holiday events. These cases affect ALL Utah residents. We need the help of all Utahns to minimize the disruptions of this virus in our communities. If you feel sick, stay home, and get tested. If you attend a large indoor gathering, we recommend wearing a mask to protect you and those around you. If you have delayed getting your booster or your first vaccine dose, now is the time to get that shot. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine or a booster, locations are available here.”

Utah’s total known cases now stand at 633,429.

Of the new cases, 333 were among school-aged children: 120 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 59 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 154 cases in children ages 14-17 since Tuesday.

Total known Utah deaths now stand at 3,781. The seven most recently reported deaths were of:

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,526,915 total vaccines administered which is 12,077 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, UDoH’s statement says.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 4,230,510 people tested. This is an increase of 15,338 people tested since yesterday. It reports 7,762,685 total tests. This is an increase of 27,774 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,571 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.2%.

There are 442 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,446.

The chart below shows Utah’s numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah