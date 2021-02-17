Winter Storm Alert: UDOT tells drivers to delay Wednesday morning travel due intense snowfall

WASATCH FRONT, Feb. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a winter storm advisory urging drivers to adjust their schedules and avoid driving on Wasatch Front roads Wednesday morning.

The current winter storm is expected to drop several inches of snow on valley highways and up to 2 feet in the canyons, the advisory says.

Drivers are asked to telecommute if possible or to delay any trips until later in the day.

“The storm is expected to have the heaviest impact in Salt Lake, Tooele, southern Davis, and northern Utah counties,” the UDOT advisory says.

Most of the snow is expected between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, with totals of 4 to 6 inches in the valleys along the Interstate 15 corridor.

Benches are expected to get up to a foot of snow, and the Cottonwood canyons will likely see 20 to 25 inches of new snow.

Avalanche danger is significant due to the recent heavy snowfall and the weak existing snowpack.

Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are closed overnight for avalanche control work, and these closures could extend into late Wednesday morning, UDOT said.

Anyone planning to travel is encouraged to prepare in advance by checking the UDOT Traffic App which can be found by clicking here; the UDOT Cottonwoods website; and @UDOTCottonwoods social media channels; or visit local ski resort websites for the latest information before heading up the Cottonwood canyons.

“With this much snow expected, we’ve got to put safety first,” said John Gleason, UDOT spokesman. “If drivers can stay off the roads tomorrow morning, they can avoid the worst of the weather, and give our crews a chance to remove the snow from the highways.”

For the latest information on road conditions and traffic throughout the state, visit the UDOT Traffic website at udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.