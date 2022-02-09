Woman, 62, dead after car collides with school bus in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A collision between a car and a school bus has left the car driver dead and closed traffic in an area of South Jordan.

Lt. Matt Pennington, South Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the accident happened at about 11:45 a.m. at Lake Avenue and Mountain View Corridor when a woman in an eastbound white Honda CRV ran a red light and was T-boned by a Jordan School District school bus.

“The 62-year-old female driver that vehicle has died on scene,” Pennington said. “We obviously are in the middle of so working through that scene and the investigation so southbound Mountain View is going to be closed for the foreseeable future.”

The driver of the school bus, who was alone on the bus, was uninjured, Pennington said, “other than he’s obviously shaken up due to the circumstances.”

Pennington suggested an alternate route for anyone coming south would be to go on the South Jordan Parkway down to Lake Run Road, and then head south on Daybreak Parkway, “or they can head west and get back on Mountain View.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this crash as details become available.