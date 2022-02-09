UDoH reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,062 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 15 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,026 documented cases in the past 24 hours.

Known cases now stand at 907,174 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the newly reported cases, 290 were among school children: 134 in children ages 5 through 10, 56 in ages 11 through 13, and 100 in ages 14 through 17 since the last report, issued on Tuesday.

Total known deaths here now stand at 4,237, with one death retracted after review. The newly reported deaths were of:

A Cache County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Duchesne County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalization status unknown

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalization status unknown

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 18 and 24, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,877,836 total vaccines administered, which is 8,894 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 4,852,950 people tested. This is an increase of 5,792 people tested since Tuesday.

It reports 9,043,811 total tests, an increase of 14,940 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,173 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 34.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 20.2%.

Utah currently has 677 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 32,211.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents