Woman airlifted after collision with pickup truck in west Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was airlifted to an area hospital Saturday morning after a collision at the intersection of State Route 201 and SR-202 in west Salt Lake County.

The 50-year-old victim was a passenger in a Honda Accord. Her car collided with the vehicle of a 24-year-old man in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The man in the pickup suffered only minor injuries, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

The collision, at about 7:40 a.m., closed the roads for about an hour, Roden said.