Woman airlifted to hospital after 40-foot fall over waterfall in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene Saturday after a woman fell in a river and was swept over the waterfall in Summit County.

Crews alerted at about 4:45 p.m. were South Summit Fire, Summit County EMS, Park City Fire Paramedics, Summit County Search and Rescue, Summit County Sheriff’s officers, and the Division of Wildlife Resource officers. They responded to the falls area on Mirror Lake Highway.

“A young woman had slipped and fallen in the river. She had been washed over the falls,” says a statement issued by the South Summit Fire Department.

“She fell approximately 40 feet down the falls. She was washed downstream another 50 yards or so. Rescue crews had to cut several logs that crossed the path we made so she could be carried back up to the parking lot.”

Photo Park City Fire District

Family members and bystanders assisted with carrying the woman up the steep path to the parking lot, the statement says.

“She suffered back and pelvic injuries, in addition to being quite cold from being in the water. SSFD would like to thank all those who assisted on this call. Of course the many agencies but the way the bystanders jumped in to assist, and those who were so quick to clear the park parking lot to make room for the helicopter to land. You all made a difference yesterday.”