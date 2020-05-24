Woman arrested in Highland after allegedly threatening brother, attempting to evade officers

HIGHLAND, Utah, May 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly threatened her brother, then fled from officers.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Katherine Elaine Parker, 42, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to register or expired vehicle registration, an infraction

The arresting officer was dispatched to a residence Friday, after a report the suspect had pointed a gun at her brother and threatened him, saying “I’m going to shoot you,” the statement said.

The suspect fled the residence in a minivan before officers arrived. Officers located the minivan driving north on 6000 West in Highland and attempted to initiate a stop. The suspect failed to stop.

“She ran red lights, exceeded the speed limit and performed other reckless acts while trying to evade officers,” the statement said. “Stop sticks (spikes) were deployed and the suspect was taken into custody. A warrant was obtained and the vehicle searched where the handgun was located.”

The suspect has no prior convictions but had pending actions with Division of Child and Family Services and has an extensive assault history with the victim, the statement said.

“The suspect is a danger to the victim as she has assaulted him previously and during the course of this event threatened him and seemed to be willing to act on the threats,” the statement said. “The court should order the arrestee to have no contact with the victim.”

Parker was transported to Utah County Jail with her bail set at $10,680.