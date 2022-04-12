Woman arrested on multiple felony charges after alleged assaults in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday after deputies say she entered a residence of her relatives, threatened to kill the occupants, and fired a gun inside the house while talking to people “who were not there.”

The woman, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the identify of her victims, faces initial charges of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second degree-felony

Seven counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Officers from the Wayne County Sheriff‘s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and Capitol Reef National Park responded to the scene, which is not the suspect’s residence.

“Adult victim number one stated that (the suspect) pointed a weapon at the back of her head and threatened her and her five children saying over and over ‘I will blow your f…ing head off, you stupid b…ch.’ Adult victim number one also stated that (the suspect) was walking around the house talking to people that weren’t there.”

The suspect also went through the residence, using the firearm as a battering ram and kicking through doors, looking for additional people, her probable cause statement says.

She then left the house, taking the gun, and started searching outbuildings for people she wanted to kill, the statement says. She also broke into a relative’s trailer before she was taken into custody.

The woman’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, says the suspect has an “extensive history with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office including mental health issues, drug abuse, aggression, and assault.”

Officers say the current felony offenses were committed while the suspect was on parole, and she has two nationwide warrants out of Colorado.

The suspect is being held without bail.