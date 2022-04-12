Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at age 67

(Gephardt Daily) April 12, 2022 — Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67.

News of the comic actor’s death was announced Tuesday by Gottfried’s family on his official Twitter page.

Gottfried was a comedy legend, known for his distinctive voice and biting wit. He was not only known as a standup comic but was also the voice of the scarlet macaw, Iago ,in the 1992 Disney hit “Aladdin.” Gottfried also worked for years as the voice of the AFLAC duck.