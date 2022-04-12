Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at age 67

By
Patrick Benedict
-
Photo: Gilbert Gottfried Family/Twitter

(Gephardt Daily) April 12, 2022 — Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67.

News of the comic actor’s death was announced Tuesday by Gottfried’s family on his official Twitter page.

Gottfried was a comedy legend, known for his distinctive voice and biting wit. He was not only known as a standup comic but was also the voice of the scarlet macaw, Iago ,in the 1992 Disney hit “Aladdin.” Gottfried also worked for years as the voice of the AFLAC duck.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here