Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reporting to the Iron County Jail Saturday to serve a six-day misdemeanor sentence was arrested on six felony charges after officials say they found illegal drugs during an intake strip search.

Kathleen Heun, 35, faces new charges of:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a third-degree felony

Four counts of transfer/possession prohibited items in a correctional faculty, a third-degree felony

The strip search was conducted prior to moving Heun to housing, says a statement filed by an officer of the Iron County Sheriff‘s Office. A bundle of drugs was found during the search, the statement says.

An investigator found in two plastic bags the following: a black, tar-like substance; a tip foil packet with a white crystal substances; a white bag with a crystal substances; three gabapentin pills; 3/4 inch square of suboxone sublingual strip; and a 10 clonidine pills.

When tests came back presumptive positive for heroin and meth Heun was ordered held without bail.

Her most recent conviction had been on June 6 of this year, when she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor. As part of a plea deal, two other charges were dismissed without prejudice. They were possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor; and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, an infraction.