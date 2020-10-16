Woman fatally injured in Kane County UTV accident

KANE COUNTY, Oct. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died early Friday morning after she was thrown from a UTV in the Duck Creek Villages area of Kane County.

The accident happened at about 3 a.m. Four people were riding the Polaris UTV, which was heading east on State Route 14, near the milepost 30.

“The driver entered a curve in the roadway too fast and overcorrected,” a statement from the Utah Department of Public Service says.

“The UTV left the roadway to the right and rolled. A female adult (sitting in the backseat seat on the driver side) was ejected and died. The three other occupants remained in the UTV and received minor injuries.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.