Woman dies after critical injury in collision near Strawberry Reservoir; 2 others transported by medical helicopter

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, July 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman died during emergency surgery after being critically injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday in Wasatch County.

The accident happened at approximately 3:57 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 40 and Strawberry River Road, just north of Strawberry Reservoir.

“A Toyota Highlander attempted a left hand turn onto SR-40 westbound from Strawberry River Road,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The Highlander failed to yield to a Nissan high-occupancy van that was traveling eastbound on SR-40.

“The Nissan struck the Highlander in the driver door, forcing both vehicles off the roadway. Extrication was required on three of the four adults involved. There were multiple juveniles in the Nissan that were luckily uninjured for the most part with only minor bumps and bruises.”

Three adults were transported by medical helicopter to hospitals.

“One adult female was pronounced dead during surgery,” the UHP statement says.

“SR-40 was temporarily closed for investigative measures and was opened at 7:30 p.m. Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation responded to assist.”