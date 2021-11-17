Woman dies in crash on Bangerter Parkway in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was fatally injured in a crash on Bangerter Parkway in Draper Tuesday.

“Bangerter Parkway is closed from 300 East to Highland Drive due to an injury accident,” said a Facebook post from Draper City at 1:30 p.m.

Officials later said that the woman, who has not been identified, was killed in the crash.

Another vehicle was involved but the driver was uninjured.

Officials posted on Facebook at 7:30 p.m. that Bangerter Parkway had reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

