Woman found dead from gunshot wounds after Springville domestic incident; teen hurt, man in custody

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Dec. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Springville responded to a domestic incident after a report of shots fired, and found a woman dead.

Officers responded to 944 S. 1000 East, said a statement issued late Wednesday night.

“Officers had to force entry into the home after reports of shots were fired inside. Once officers made entry, they found a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man,” the police statement says.

“The 14-year-old girl was secured and was later transported to the hospital for injuries sustained while taking her into custody. The 23 year old, Michael Lopez, had barricaded himself in a bathroom in the basement of the home.”

After a short stand-off and officers trying to communicate with him, Lopez was taken into custody without incident.

“Lopez was found in the bathtub and was in and out of consciousness when he was taken to custody,” the Springville Police statement says. “Lopez was transported to Utah Valley Hospital for medical treatment.”

The dead woman was identified as 43-year-old Victoria Ramirez. She died of an apparent gunshot wound, the statement says.

“Detectives from the Springville Police department along with the Utah County Forensic team are working to process the scene. Springville detectives are in the early stages of the investigation. Next of kin have been notified.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.