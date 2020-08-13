Woman’s body found inside submerged car in Cache County pond

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman’s body was discovered inside a submerged car in Cache County Wednesday evening.

First responders from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and the UHP were dispatched to 2500 West 1800 South about 7:50 p.m. When they arrived they found the passenger car upside down in a marshy pond located a couple miles south and west of Logan.

Recovery crews used a backhoe to pull the car from water. Exactly how the vehicle got there and who the victim is has yet to be determined.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is remaining tight-lipped about their investigation and said no new information would be released before Thursday.

