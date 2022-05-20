Woman found drowned in Ogden Canyon

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning in Ogden Canyon early Friday morning.

WCSO Lt. Gard told Gephardt Daily a call came in at 4:46 a.m. reporting that an adult female had been found unresponsive in the canyon area known as the “Hot Pots.”

“Two individuals pulled her out and started CPR, but the woman was pronounced deceased,” Gard said. “At this time, it doesn’t appear to be suspicious, but it’s still under investigation by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.”

Lt. Gard said no vehicle was found at the scene.

The woman’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office, and the scene has been cleared.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.