Woman injured after jumping from vehicle on 500 South onramp to I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was injured after she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle on the Interstate 15 onramp at 500 South in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Colton Freckleton told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. when a man and wife were traveling together in the same vehicle.

The woman jumped from the car for an unknown reason, Freckleton said. She was not hit by another vehicle, but was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, with injuries including severe road rash. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, Freckleton added.

The vehicle stayed on scene and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.