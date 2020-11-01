Biden, Obama criticize Trump’s handling of COVID-19 at Michigan rallies

Nov. 1 (UPI) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged Michigan voters to turn out for Tuesday’s election during rallies in the state.

Musician and Michigan native Stevie Wonder, along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, appeared before a crowd of hundreds at a drive-in rally in Detroit.

“We’ve got to leave no doubt about who we are and what this country stands for,” Obama said.

Earlier in the day, the pair spoke at Flint’s Northwestern High School.

During the Flint appearance, Obama mocked a recent claim by President Donald Trump that doctors were inflating COVID-19 numbers for money — a claim Biden criticized sharply when he spoke.

“It’s perverted. He may believe it because he doesn’t do anything other than for money,” Biden said.

“People of this nation have suffered and have sacrificed for nine months, none more so than the doctors and front-line health care workers, and this president is questioning their character, their integrity, their commitment to their fellow Americans? It’s more than offensive. It’s a disgrace.”

The Michigan rallies were Biden’s first joint appearance with the former president.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was in Florida on Saturday holding events in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, while President Trump held multiple rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Biden leads Trump in Michigan, which Trump won in 2016 by 11,000 votes, by 8.7 points, according to a polling average calculated by RealClearPolitics. The state has 16 electoral votes.