Woman killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Police on scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident at 4500 S. 500 West in Murray. Photo: Gephardt Daily/@Drerawka/SLCScanner

MURRAY, Utah, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Murray are investigating a  fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

According to Murray PD, a woman was killed when she was hit by a car about 6 a.m. while crossing the street at 4500 S. 500 West.

Police say the woman was struck by a westbound driver and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.

The driver remained at the accident site and is cooperating with police.

Officers have yet to release the victim’s name pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.

A woman was struck and killed in a Murray intersection on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Photo: Utah Department of Transportation camera

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here