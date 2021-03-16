Woman killed in Murray auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Murray are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

According to Murray PD, a woman was killed when she was hit by a car about 6 a.m. while crossing the street at 4500 S. 500 West.

Police say the woman was struck by a westbound driver and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.

The driver remained at the accident site and is cooperating with police.

Officers have yet to release the victim’s name pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.