Update: Woman dead in Redwood Rd hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Friday night that killed a woman on Redwood Road.

“Investigation started at 8:29 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, when SLC911 received reports of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on Redwood Road at approximately 200 South,” according to an SLCPD 10:34 p.m. press release.

“Officers responded and found the woman deceased in a northbound lane of Redwood Road. Witnesses told officers the car that hit the woman — as she crossed east on Redwood Road — continued northbound.”

Currently, police said, there is no suspect information available to release about the driver or the car except that the suspect vehicle would likely have significant damage. The department’s Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and Crime Lab technicians have responded to the scene.

“The driver, or any person who has information about this crash, is urged to call 911 immediately.” Due to the investigation officers have close northbound Redwood Road from 400 S. to S. Temple, police said, with on-scene work expected to last several hours. Southbound traffic is not impacted.

Officers are working to confirm the victim’s name and age and to notify her family. The crash is the 17th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City this year.