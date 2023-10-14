Salt Lake PD investigating fatal hit and run crash on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Redwood Road is partially closed downtown Friday night as police investigate a fatal hit-and-run traffic accident.

“We are investigating a deadly hit and run crash on South Redwood Road at the I-80 overpass (approx. 200 S.)” the Salt Lake City police Department tweeted at 9:02 p.m.

“Our major crash team is responding. NB Redwood Road is closed from 400 S.and N. Temple.”

Briefings for media are planned at 400 S. Redwood Road, the department said.