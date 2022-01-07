Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover on SR-112 in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 58-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 112 in Tooele in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m., Tooele City Police Department Sgt. Nicholas Cutler told Gephardt Daily. The woman was on her way to work, Cutler said.

The woman was ejected and died at the scene. Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

“Witnesses saw her go off the roadway, there was kind of a curve, where the roadway turns, and that’s where she went off,” Cutler said.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation but DUI is not suspected, Cutler said. It is also not believed that speed or inclement weather played a part in the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.