Woman killed, man seriously injured in head-on crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

THISTLE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning on U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.

An SUV was headed west on U.S. 6 near Diamond Fork Canyon Road about 9 a.m. when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a FedEx truck, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

The woman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Roden told Gephardt Daily.

The FedEx truck driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, he said.

U.S. 6 was closed in both directions while officials investigated and cleaned up the crash.

