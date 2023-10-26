Ogden Nature Center gets dressed up, stays open late for Halloween fun

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may sound like the Ogden Nature Center is transforming into an open-air spook alley, but park officials promise the annual Halloween two-night bash won’t be scary, just educational.

Staff will be costumed Friday and Saturday along some of the 152-acre park’s 1.5 miles of walking trails, themed to the “Creatures of the Night” nature topics they’ll share at the center, 966 W. 12th St.

“‘Creatures of the Night’ is this weekend — Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-8:30 p.m.,” per the center’s social media. “This event is non-spooky and fun for the entire family!”

Normally closed by 5 p.m., the center is staying open late for events highlighted by a “Crepuscular Creep” and other trailside adventures. Charge is $7 for Nature Center members, $10 for non-members. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

“Held rain or shine. Costumes welcome! Dress for the weather and bring a little extra $$ for the food trucks!”

The Crepuscular (dusk) Creep on the walking trails feature the nature center’s teacher/naturalists “transformed into native Utah animals, each with a tale to tell.”

Live owls, spiders and snakes are planned, along with games, crafts, campfire stories, a mad scientist, a fortune teller, a “Spider Web Crawl” and a “Squeak-n-Sneak Walk” with flashlights.

Formed in 1975 as likely the first nature center in the state, the private, nonprofit park has been described as Ogden’s version of New York City’s Central Park.