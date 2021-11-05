Wood stove, fireplace assistance program opens Monday in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County residents are being invited to apply for the Wood Stove and Fireplace Assistance Program, which opens Monday Nov. 8 at 6 a.m.

Low-income households can receive up to $4,000 and non low-income households can receive up to $2,800 to convert their wood stove or fireplace into a natural gas, propane fueled or electric appliance, said a news release from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

The program was developed by the Division of Air Quality, and is targeted to counties that experience poor wintertime air quality. Wood smoke is a contributing factor to wintertime inversions, the news release said.

“Award registrations are made on a first come, first served basis and can fill up fast!” the news release said. Registration closes Monday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

You can find more information and full eligibility requirements here and register for the program here.