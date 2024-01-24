Wrong-way driver dead after multi-vehicle collision on I-70 in Sevier County

RICHFIELD, Utah, Jan. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a Richfield woman as the person who died Friday in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 70.

The deceased was Norma J. Jenson, 54.

At about 7:29 p.m. Friday, Jensen was driving a green Saturn passenger car on I-70 in Sevier County and, for unknown reasons, was eastbound in a westbound lane, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The Saturn drove between mileposts 31 and 33 before the incident occurred.

“At milepost 33, the Saturn struck a Toyota 4-runner that was traveling westbound in a glancing head-on collision,” the UHP statement says. “This caused the Saturn to bounce into the travel lane of a semi truck that was also traveling westbound, and they collided.”

Jenson died on impact, and the occupants of the semi and the Toyota suffered minor injuries, the statement says. Lane closures affected I-70 for about 4 1/2 hours.