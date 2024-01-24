Jazz owner makes official request with NHL for expansion team in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith has formally requested that the National Hockey League begin an expansion process to bring an NHL team to Utah.

The expansion team would play at Delta Center on an interim basis, as Smith Entertainment Group also owns the arena, Smith announced Wednesday.

“SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100% focused on making this happen as soon as possible,” said Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz.

“We are passionate about sports and entertainment in the state and are committed to providing premium sports and entertainment experiences for the people of Utah and visitors from around the world. We are ready to welcome the NHL and are confident that the time and attention being spent by all parties will bring one of the most exciting and dynamic leagues in the world to our community on a permanent basis.”

Smith and his wife, Ashley, have been in discussions with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman since early 2022 about why they believe Utah is an ideal market for an NHL franchise.

SEG envisions ultimately building a state-of-the-art hockey arena for the NHL team, though it would join the Jazz in the Delta Center for the “next several years,” according to a news release from the ownership group. A location for a new hockey arena has not yet been determined.

Delta Center has hosted five NHL games since 2018 as part of the Los Angeles Kings’ “Frozen Fury” preseason exhibition series.

Gov. Spencer Cox shared his support for bringing an NHL franchise to Utah, noting the state’s emergence as “one of the greatest winter sports capitals in the world.”

“Utah has a long history with hockey, the strongest economy in the nation, a passionate sports fanbase, and the youngest and most active population,” Cox said. “These factors make Utah ripe for the expansion of our sports and entertainment community. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to welcome the NHL.

“With the Olympic bid underway, our long-standing reputation as one of the greatest winter sports capitals in the world, and with the proven leadership of Ryan and Ashley Smith and SEG in our community, I am extremely optimistic about the future of Utah.”

Professional hockey in Utah dates back to 1969, with the Salt Lake Golden Eagles, who played until 1994.

In 1995, the International Hockey League’s Denver Grizzlies relocated to Utah and became the Utah Grizzlies. The Grizzlies ended up winning the Turner Cup in the 1995-96 season.

Today, the Grizzlies are the East Coast Hockey League affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche and play at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

“All eyes are on Utah for the recent and rapid evolution of our sports landscape,” said Smith, whose company also owns an Major League Soccer franchise, Real Salt Lake, and a National Women’s Soccer League team with the return of the Utah Royals this spring.

“There is so much momentum happening at the state level around global sports and sports infrastructure,” he said. “While Delta Center is ready to serve as an interim solution for an NHL team, Utah will need a new arena designed for professional and Olympic hockey.”

The NHL expansion request is well-timed, says Fraser Bullock, chairman of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, the group attempting to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games back to Utah.

“With the Olympics all but certain to return to Utah, a new, state-of-the-art, hockey-specific arena would be a huge contribution to our ability to host a world-class Games, including the women’s and men’s gold medal hockey games,” Bullock said. “And bringing professional hockey to Utah will further help cement Utah’s place as a premier destination for winter sports.”

SEG purchased the Utah Jazz and Delta Center in December 2020. Since then, the ownership group has acquired Real Salt Lake (January 2022) and the Utah Royals (March 2023).

In June 2023, Smith announced the launch of SEG Media, which began distributing Utah Jazz games through a combination of an over-the-air TV channel, a subscription-based streaming service and other network partnerships.