West Valley police investigating shots fired call near 3500 S. 3200 W.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Mar. 7, 2024 (Gephardt daily) — Police were out in force Thursday night investigating reports of two possibly related drive-by shootings in West Valley City.

Just after 8 p.m. West Valley City police announced on social media: “Officers are investigating two shots fired incidents where it appears people from two different vehicles fired shots near 3500 S 3200 W.

“Multiple people have been detained while officers work to determine what happened and if/how the incidents are related.. No one was hit.”

Initial reports say police were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the area and the incidents may be related to a traffic accident in the area of a Pizza Hut or Valley Fair Mall.